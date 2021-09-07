Sweetwater Speedway Saturday IMCA race results

Left to right Go Kart Intermediate winner Danica Delp, IMCA Modified winner Casey Delp, and future driver Beau Delp. Photo by Paul Marshing

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING – They had hoped for two nights of racing at Sweetwater Speedway but had to settle for one Saturday night, September 4. The scheduled Friday night races were rained out.

Saturday nights racing was the conclusion to the IMCA (International Motor Contest Association) season for the Rock Springs track at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

Here is a list of the winners from Saturday night:

IMCA Sport Mod: Tony Dugan (5D) from Denver, CO

IMCA Modified: Casey Delp (2W) from Rock Springs, WY

ASCS Sprint Car: Garen Linder (22) from Central Point, OR

Go Kart – Beginner: Michael Dever (89) from Rock Springs, WY

Go Kart – Intermediate: Danica Delp (2W) from Rock Springs, WY

Danica Delp (2W), Go Kart Intermediate. Photo credit Paul Marshing.

IMCA Stock Car: Ed Henderson (21H) from Draper, UT

IMCA Cruisers: Rowdy Burns (04) from Rock Springs, WY

Go Kart – Advanced: Paxton Holland (91) from Afton, WY