Saturday Scoreboard: Results of area football, volleyball, swimming, and tennis

August 27, 2023

Saturday Area High School Football

Mountain View 21 – Green River 7

Saturday Area High School Volleyball

Natrona County 2 – Green River 1 (Cheyenne Invite)

Cheyenne East 2 – Green River 0 (Cheyenne Invite)

Rock Springs 2 – Rawlins 0 (Cheyenne Invite)

Cheyenne Central 2 – Rock Springs 0 (Cheyenne Invite)

Rock Springs 2 – Cheyenne South 0 (Cheyenne Invite)

Mountain View 3 – Evanston 1 (Cokeville Invite)

Mountain View 3 – West Side, Idaho 0 (Cokeville Invite)

Star Valley 3 – Mountain View 2 (Cokeville Invite)

Mountain View 3 – Bear Lake, Idaho 0 (Cokeville Invite 3rd Place contest)



Lyman 3 – Evanston 1 (Cokeville Invite)

Lyman 3 – Bear Lake, Idaho 1 (Cokeville Invite)

Star Valley 3 – Lyman 0 (Cokeville Invite Championship contest)

Saturday Area High School Girls Swimming and Diving

Laramie Pentathlon Team Results – Green River finished sixth with 71 points. Cheyenne Central 118 won the nine-team event with 118 points.

Green River swimmer Arnell Tavia was the overall individual winner with the lowest total time in the 100 Freestyle, 100 Backstroke, 100 Breaststroke, and 100 and 50 Freestyle. The Lady Wolves Courtney Clark and Haley Clevenger finished 21st and 22nd respectively.

Saturday Area High School Tennis

Rock Springs 5 – Rawlins 0 (Girls)

Rock Springs 5 – Rawlins (Boys)