Saturday/Sunday area Easter egg hunts

April 2, 2021 — Here is a list of area Easter eggs hunts going on around the area. If we have missed an event, please let us know at [email protected]

Saturday – Easter Egg Hunt, Horder’s Korner, 1659 Elk St., Rock Springs, starts at noon, different age divisions, ages 0-14.

Saturday – Children’s Easter Egg Hunt, Rock Springs Civic Center, Bunning Park, Rock Springs, starts at 10 a.m., different age divisions, ages 1-10. No COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Sunday – People for Kids Easter Egg Hunt, Downtown Superior (Main Street), 2 p.m., all ages welcome, more information call 362-9122.

Sunday – Kid’s Easter Egg Hunt, Green River First Alliance Church, 2190 West Teton Blvd., Green River, 10 a.m., ages birth to fifth grade.

Sunday – Easter Egg Hunt, First Congregational Church – United Church of Christ, 1275 Adams Ave., Rock Springs, 11:30 a.m., PLEASE CALL TO REGISTER YOUR KIDS.

Sunday – Easter Celebrations, New Hope Baptist Church, 513 G St., Rock Springs, Services start at 8 a.m.