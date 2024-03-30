Saturday/Sunday Easter activities

ROCK SPRINGS:

Rock Springs Civic Center Children’s Easter Egg Hunt –

Location: Bunning Park (J and Evans St, Rock Springs, WY)

Date/Time: Saturday, March 30, 2024, with different start times depending on kids’ ages:

10 am 8 – 10 year old kids

11 am 5 – 7 year old kids

12 pm 1 – 4 year old kids

Other Info: “Participation is free; kids can meet the Easter Bunny, hunt for eggs, and have fun playing in the park.”

Easter Breakfast (Event by New Hope Baptist Church) –

Location: New Hope Baptist Church, 513 G St, Rock Springs, WY

Date/Time: Sunday, March 31, 2024 at 9:00 a.m.

Other Info: “Come join us this Easter Sunday for Breakfast at 9:00 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church. Anyone is welcome! Hope to see you there!”

GREEN RIVER:

Easter Egg Hunt & Family Breakfast (Event by Green River Alliance) –

Location: 2190 W Teton Blvd, Green River, WY

Date/Time: Saturday, March 30, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Other Info: “Bring the whole family to celebrate Easter with us. We will have an Egg Hunt for children from birth through 5th grade and a delicious breakfast for everyone.”

Superior:

PFK Annual Easter Egg Hunt (Event by People for Kids)

Location: Downtown Superior, WY 82945

Date/Time: Sunday, March 31, 2024, at 2:00 p.m.

Other Info: “We supply baskets! All ages are welcome! Games and raffles. Come join the fun! Food & refreshments are available for a cost!”