Saturday/Sunday Easter activities

ROCK SPRINGS:
- Rock Springs Civic Center Children’s Easter Egg Hunt –
Location: Bunning Park (J and Evans St, Rock Springs, WY)
Date/Time: Saturday, March 30, 2024, with different start times depending on kids’ ages:
10 am 8 – 10 year old kids
11 am 5 – 7 year old kids
12 pm 1 – 4 year old kids
Other Info: “Participation is free; kids can meet the Easter Bunny, hunt for eggs, and have fun playing in the park.”
- Easter Breakfast (Event by New Hope Baptist Church) –
Location: New Hope Baptist Church, 513 G St, Rock Springs, WY
Date/Time: Sunday, March 31, 2024 at 9:00 a.m.
Other Info: “Come join us this Easter Sunday for Breakfast at 9:00 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church. Anyone is welcome! Hope to see you there!”
GREEN RIVER:
- Easter Egg Hunt & Family Breakfast (Event by Green River Alliance) –
Location: 2190 W Teton Blvd, Green River, WY
Date/Time: Saturday, March 30, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Other Info: “Bring the whole family to celebrate Easter with us. We will have an Egg Hunt for children from birth through 5th grade and a delicious breakfast for everyone.”
Superior:
- PFK Annual Easter Egg Hunt (Event by People for Kids)
Location: Downtown Superior, WY 82945
Date/Time: Sunday, March 31, 2024, at 2:00 p.m.
Other Info: “We supply baskets! All ages are welcome! Games and raffles. Come join the fun! Food & refreshments are available for a cost!”