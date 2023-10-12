Saturday’s Annular Eclipse to be 80% totality in Sweetwater County

Courtesy of the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming

October 12, 2023 — This Saturday morning, the Annular Eclipse will take place, and while we will not experience 100% totality, our percentage will be high. The Annular Eclipse occurs when the Moon is at its farthest location from Earth, so the Sun is blocked but still visible as a bright band around the Moon.

Here in southwest Wyoming, we will experience about 80% eclipse totality, meaning we will not turn dark during the day, but the bright sunlight will be dulled. The event will start shortly after 9 a.m. and continue until noon. The weather will cooperate as the National Weather Service in Riverton forecasts Sweetwater County to have mostly sunny skies on Saturday.

Those wishing to the eclipse are reminded to view the eclipse with the correct safety equipment. It is never safe to look directly into the Sun. Eclipse watchers should view the event using only approved solar eclipse viewing glasses or a handheld solar viewer. Also, never view the Sun through a camera lens, telescope, or binoculars, even when wearing eclipse glasses or using a handheld solar viewer.

According to NASA, a total solar eclipse will occur on April 8, 2024, passing over Mexico, the United States from Texas to Maine, and far eastern sections of Canada. A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun. The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk in areas of high percentage of totality.