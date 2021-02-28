Saturday’s area high school basketball scores

Advertisement

February 28, 2021

Saturday Area Girls Basketball Scores

Natrona County 52 – Rock Springs 48

Star Valley 64 – Green River 44

Saturday Area Boys Basketball Scores

Natrona County 64 – Rock Springs 48

Green River 44 – Star Valley 38

The 4A and 3A Regional Tournament to qualify for the Wyoming State Basketball Championships will occur this coming week. The 4A West Regional Tournament will be hosted by Riverton and feature Rock Springs and Green River High School. Cheyenne South will host the 4A East Regional.

The 3A West Regional, featuring Lyman, Mountain View, and Lovell, will take place at Powell High School. The 3A West Regional will be at Burns High School.