Saturday’s Area High School Scoreboard

Volleyball from the Cheyenne Invitational

Rock Springs 2  Casper Natrona 0 (Friday)

Rock Springs 2  Cheyenne Central 0 (Friday)

Laramie 2  Rock Springs 1 (Friday)

Rock Springs 2 Gillette Thunder Basin 1 (Saturday)

 

Green River Volleyball at Cokeville Invitation – No scores reported

 

Girls Swimming from the Laramie Relays

Laramie 630, Cheyenne Central 568, Green River 488, Casper Kelly Walsh 344, Gillette Campbell County 298, Sheridan 266, Cheyenne East 236, Cheyenne South 222, Gillette Thunder Basin 206

Rock Springs girls swimming at Rawlins Pentathlon – No results reported

