Saturday’s area high school scores

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 9, 2020) — Here are results from area high school sports from Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Area Girls Basketball

Green River at Casper Kelly Walsh – Postponed

Rock Springs 62 – Evanston 49

Farson-Eden at St. Stephens – Canceled

Lander 61 – Mountain View 51

Powell at Big Piney – Canceled

Lovell at Pinedale – Canceled

Area Boys Basketball

Green River at Casper Kelly Walsh – Postponed

Evanston 46 – Rock Springs 34

Farson-Eden at St. Stephens – Canceled

Lander 65 – Mountain View 60 (2 OT’s)

Powell at Big Piney – Canceled

Lovell at Pinedale – Canceled

Area Boys Swimming

Green River and Rock Springs competed in the 4A West Conference Swim/Dive Championship in Green River. Click here for individual results.