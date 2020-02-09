Saturday’s area high school scores

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 9, 2020) — Here are results from area high school sports from Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.
Area Girls Basketball
Green River at Casper Kelly Walsh – Postponed
Rock Springs 62 – Evanston 49
Farson-Eden at St. Stephens – Canceled
Lander 61 – Mountain View 51
Powell at Big Piney – Canceled
Lovell at Pinedale – Canceled
Area Boys Basketball
Green River at Casper Kelly Walsh – Postponed
Evanston 46 – Rock Springs 34
Farson-Eden at St. Stephens – Canceled
Lander 65 – Mountain View 60 (2 OT’s)
Powell at Big Piney – Canceled
Lovell at Pinedale – Canceled
Area Boys Swimming
Green River and Rock Springs competed in the 4A West Conference Swim/Dive Championship in Green River. Click here for individual results.