Saturday’s area high school sports results

January 7, 2024

Saturday Area High School Basketball

Boys

Cheyenne Central 73 – Rock Springs 60 (in Cheyenne)

Green River 76 – Cheyenne South 41 (in Cheyenne)

Lyman 34 – Thermopolis 31 (in Pinedale)

Worland 48 – Lyman 45 OT (in Pinedale

Mountain View 49 – Buffalo 47 (in Pinedale)

Rawlins 63 – Mountain View 48 (in Pinedale)

Farson-Eden 43 – Kemmerer 23 (in Kemmerer)

Girls

Green River 41 – Cheyenne South 14 (in Cheyenne)

Cheyenne Central 51 – Rock Springs 32 (in Cheyenne)

Mountain View 44 – Worland 31 (in Rawlins)

Mountain View 53 – Rawlins 38 (in Rawlins)

Lyman 50 – Thermopolis 27 (in Rawlins)

Kemmerer 37 – Farson-Eden 29 (in Kemmerer)

Saturday Area High School Boys Swimming and Diving

Evanston Invitational team scores: 1. Evanston 336, 2. Rock Springs 279, 3. Green River 243, 4. Rawlins 163, 5. Lyman 146

Click here for top results from area swimmers.

Saturday Area High School Wrestling

Team Scores from the Tournament of Champions in Vernal, Utah

Boys: 5. Green River 127.5 points, 12. Rock Springs 85.5 points, 27. Lyman 52 points

Girls: 10. Green River 78 points, 12. Lyman 70 points, 17. Rock Springs 10 points

Click here for top results from area wrestlers.