Saturday’s Area High School Sports Scores

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 16, 2020) — Here are results for area high school sports from Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.

Saturday Area Girls Basketball

Green River 67 – Cody 35

Rock Springs 38 – Star Valley 32

Farson-Eden 44 – Encampment 30

Lander 41 – Big Piney 22

Thermopolis 43 – Lovell 21

Kemmerer 40 – Shoshoni 38

Sponsor

Saturday Area Boys Basketball

Green River 69 – Cody 66

Star Valley 44 – Rock Springs 43

Encampment 47 – Farson-Eden 39

Lander 70 – Big Piney 56

Thermopolis 51 – Lovell 48

Kemmerer 52 – Shoshoni 45