Saturday’s Area High School Sports Scores

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 16, 2020) — Here are results for area high school sports from Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
Saturday Area Girls Basketball
Green River 67 – Cody 35
Rock Springs 38 – Star Valley 32
Farson-Eden 44 – Encampment 30
Lander 41 – Big Piney 22
Thermopolis 43 – Lovell 21
Kemmerer 40 – Shoshoni 38
Saturday Area Boys Basketball
Green River 69 – Cody 66
Star Valley 44 – Rock Springs 43
Encampment 47 – Farson-Eden 39
Lander 70 – Big Piney 56
Thermopolis 51 – Lovell 48
Kemmerer 52 – Shoshoni 45