Saturday’s Cowboy Football Classic is the 2011 matchup against Colorado State

Tyler Johnson

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Sept. 25, 2020) -– The Wyoming Cowboys entered the 2011 Border War game at Colorado State on Dec. 3 looking for their third consecutive win over the Rams and were coming off a 44-0 shutout of CSU the previous season in Laramie. The Pokes led for the majority of the 2011 meeting, but after falling behind late in the third quarter it would take a memorable comeback by the Cowboys to capture a 22-19 road win.

Cowboy football fans can re-live the 2011 win over Colorado State this Saturday, Sept. 26 at 1 p.m., M.T. when the radio call of the game will be re-broadcast on 1360 KRKK and 1360krkk.com.

In the only December meeting in the over 100-year history of the Border War rivalry with Colorado State, CSU would strike first, kicking a 21-yard field goal in the first quarter to take a 3-0 lead. Later in the first quarter, Cowboy junior running back Alvester Alexander would break loose on a 36-yard touchdown run to give Wyoming a 7-3 lead. For Alexander, it was his sixth TD versus the Rams in two games. He set a UW single-game touchdown record in 2010 when he scored five TDs in UW’s 44-0 shutout victory over the Rams. That record still stands today.