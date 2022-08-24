Saturday’s Cowboys versus Illinois will be a football first

University of Wyoming photo

August 24, 2022 — The anticipation is almost over for college football fans as the 2022 college football season will kick off this week with 11 Week Zero games. Among those 11 games will be a first-ever meeting between the Wyoming Cowboys and Illinois Fighting Illini. Champaign, Illinois. This week’s game will also mark only the 12th time in school history that Wyoming has played a game in the month of August.

Saturday’s Wyoming at Illinois game will be broadcast

on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com

beginning at 12:30 p.m. with kickoff at 2 p.m.

Wyoming is coming off a 2021 season that saw them finish with a 7-6 overall mark (2-6 in the Mountain West), while Illinois finished last season with a 5-7 overall record (4-5 in conference). The Illini have been picked by most experts to finish fifth or sixth in the Big Ten’s West Division. Wyoming has been projected by media members to finish fifth in the six-team Mountain West Mountain Division.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Both teams are very young!

Wyoming ranks No. 3 among all Football Bowl Subdivision teams in terms of total underclassmen on its roster. Entering the season the Pokes have a combined 96 freshmen and sophomores on the 114-player roster (58 freshmen and redshirt freshmen and 38 sophomores). Illinois ranks 13th in total underclassmen with 81 of its 117 players being either freshmen or sophomores.