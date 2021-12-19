Saturday’s Green River Invitational swim results

December 19, 2021 — Green River High School played host to eight boys swimming teams Saturday at its Green River Invitational Swim Meet.

Lander won the team title with 395 points. Laramie was second (328) followed by Green River (135), Rock Springs (116), Lyman (113), Rawlins (97), Evanston (94), and Kemmerer (57).

Here are top-eight finishes by Green River and Rock Springs swimmers:

200 Yard Medley Relay – 6. Rock Springs “A” (Atkinson, McBurnett, Pederson, Spicer), 8. Green River “A” (Young, Reading, Erdmann, Rubeck)

200 Yard IM – 3. John Spicer (RS), 4. Brady Young (GR), 7. Gunner Seiloff (RS)

1 Meter Diving – 3. Braxton Cordova (GR), 4. River Kirts (GR), 5. Kyle Kight (GR), 8. Stone Rubeck (GR)

100 Yard Freestyle – 8. Gunner Seiloff (RS)

500 Yard Freestyle – 7. Zeke Reading

200 Yard Freestyle Relay – 3. Rock Springs “A” (Moreno, Pederson, Seiloff, Spicer), 5. Rock Spring “B” (Ribordy, Stephens, Maedche, Thompson), 8. Green River “A” (Cordova, Rubeck, Gilmore, Gilmore)

100 Yard Backstroke – 5. Brady Young (GR)

100 Yard Breaststroke – 7. Zeke Reading (GR), 8. Hudson Poyer (RS)

400 Yard Freestyle Relay – 3. Rock Springs “A” ( McBurnett, Maedche, Seiloff, Spicer), 8. Green River “A” (Young, Gilmore, Reading, Gilmore)

