Saturday’s high school basketball and wrestling results

February 4, 2023

Saturday Area High School Basketball

Girls
Rock Springs 40 – Evanston 8
Kelly Walsh 57 – Green River 42
Mountain View 47 – Thermopolis 27
Lyman 39 – Worland 34
Cokeville 50 – Farson-Eden 32

Boys
Rock Springs 68 – EVanston 66
Kelly Walsh 64 – Green River 56
Mountain View 57 – Thermopolis 51
Worland 62 – Lyman 53
Cokeville 63 – Farson-Eden 47

Area High School Wrestling

Pinedale 41 – Green River 39 (boys) – Individual results not available

Area High School boys Swimming and Diving

Results for the 4A West and 3A West Regional Championships

