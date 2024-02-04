Saturday’s high school basketball and wrestling results

February 4, 2023
Saturday Area High School Basketball
Girls
Rock Springs 40 – Evanston 8
Kelly Walsh 57 – Green River 42
Mountain View 47 – Thermopolis 27
Lyman 39 – Worland 34
Cokeville 50 – Farson-Eden 32
Boys
Rock Springs 68 – EVanston 66
Kelly Walsh 64 – Green River 56
Mountain View 57 – Thermopolis 51
Worland 62 – Lyman 53
Cokeville 63 – Farson-Eden 47
Area High School Wrestling
Pinedale 41 – Green River 39 (boys) – Individual results not available
Area High School boys Swimming and Diving
Results for the 4A West and 3A West Regional Championships