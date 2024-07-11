Saturday’s International Day, a tasty and entertaining day in the park

Photo courtesy of the International Day Facebook page

July 11, 2024 — Wyo4News

This Saturday, the Sweetwater County area will again celebrate its diverse heritage with International Day. The event, which began in 1924 as International Night, will take place in Bunning Park in Rock Springs.

This year’s event will again combine international entertainment, activities for kids, a wide variety of foods, imported beers, and vendor items.

Admission is free, with this year’s International Day beginning at 8 a.m. with the Kianwis Club Pancake Breakfast. Stage entertainment, along with vendor booth openings, starts at 10 a.m. and continues until the final stage performance at 8 p.m. There is no admission charge to attend.

Entertainment Schedule:

8:00 AM – The Kiwanis Club of Rock Springs Pancake Breakfast

10:00 AM – Dave Pedri and the EIO Band – Polka

11:00 AM – KUD Rastko – Serbian

12:00 PM – Hot House West – American Jazz

1:00 PM – World Dance Company LLC – European/American

2:00 PM – Dave Pedri and the EIO Band – Polka



3:00 PM – Tutulli Ballet Folklorico – Mexican Dance

4:00 PM – KUD Rastko – Serbian

5:00 PM – Hot House West – American Jazz

6:00 PM – World Dance Company LLC – European/American

7:00 PM – Tutulli Ballet Folklorico – Mexican Dance

8:00 PM – Those Crazy Nights – A Tribute to Journey – 80’s Rock