Saturday’s Pride Fest offers a variety of activities and entertainment

Rock Springs Pride Fest 2023 (submitted photo)

June 7, 2024 — Wyo4News

Pride Fest returns to Bunning Park this Saturday, June 7, with live music, story times, and a pet parade. A special children’s section is also part of this year’s event and will include face painting, friendship bracelet making, rock painting, a bubble station, and more. Attendees will also be able to shop and enjoy a variety of vendors and food trucks with beer and non-alcoholic beverages available. No admission will be charged.

The 2nd Annual Rock Springs Pride Fest will get an early start. Mindful Yoga will offer a 10:30 a.m. yoga session before the event’s 11 a.m. kickoff. Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson is scheduled to give opening remarks at 11 a.m., and Dr. Reverand Bernadin Craft will bless the event, which concludes at 3 p.m.

Organizers hope to build on the success of last year’s initial event. Rock Springs Pride, a local group that “promotes equality, inclusion, and representation of LGBTQ+ Wyomingites in our communities,” will put on the event.

Complete Event Schedule

Donations Drives within Pride Fest

The YWCA of Sweetwater County and First Congregational Church will be on hand in support of their “Supply Drive.” Community members are asked to bring new personal items such as comforters, toiletries, cleaning products, non-perishable food, and diapers (full list of acceptable items). Those unable to attend can drop off donations at the YWCA of Sweetwater County, 1035 Jackson St, Rock Springs, or the First Congregational Church, 1275 Adams.

Another charitable event will be the United Drag Alliance‘s book drive. They are looking for new or gently used books to support literacy and the love of reading.