Saving Abel and Firehouse to headline Thursday concert at Wyoming’s Big Show

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited for a double feature rock night with bands Saving Abel & FireHouse on the Wyoming’s Big Show concert stage Thursday, August 3 starting at 7:00 p.m.

Saving Abel is a Southern rock band with catchy hooks and heavy riffs founded by Jared Weeks and Jason Null. Their first single “Addicted” broke onto the scene, climbing its way quickly into across-over hit from mainstream rock to Billboard Hot 100 and Top 40. With millions of sales under their belt, it’s easy to see how their self-titled debut album charted on Billboard’s Top 50 and became RIAA-certified multi-platinum. Their debut album delivered two more #1 singles with “18 days” and “Drowning (Face Down),” across multiple charts and solidified this band’s name in rock.

Their sophomore album ‘Miss America’ did not disappoint and followed down the same path their debut record had set. ‘Miss America’ debuted in the top 25 albums and produced similar charting singles with “Stupid Girl (Only in Hollywood)” and “The Sex is Good.”

After five Top 10 Billboard charting releases, Saving Abel went back into the studio for their third record ‘Bringing Down The Giant.’ They released the title track from that album finding success and breaking the top 10 on multiple charts. After a seven-year gap, Weeks and Null both felt the pull to revisit songs they had written prior to Saving Abel. While working on their Shade of Grace project, Weeks and Null knew what the next step should be. Weeks reunited with Saving Abel with the immediate release of ‘Shade of Grace – Twenty Year Songs’. They are currently in the studio finishing their forthcoming studio album. With the release of the first single “Baptize Me” was released on April 14th, 2023.

Saving Abel has received multiple awards from MTV, VH1, Fuse, BMG, and Music Choice. “Addicted” won the most-played song of the year. The band has over 2 billion global streams. Their tours have included some of the top-grossing tours of all time with bands such as Nickelback, Papa Roach, Avenged Sevenfold, Shinedown, and Sevendust to name a few. Their new single “Baptize Me” just released off their forthcoming album.

FireHouse is an American hard rock band that formed in 1984. They made a name for themselves with their 1990 self-titled debut, quickly becoming one of the most popular bands in the entire world and achieving monumental commercial success, with the album selling more than 2 million copies in the United States alone.

The band reached stardom with hit singles like “Reach for the Sky”, “Don’t Treat Me Bad” and “All She Wrote”, as well as their signature power ballads “I Live My Life for You”, “Love of a Lifetime” and “When I Look into Your Eyes”. At the 1992 American Music Awards, FireHouse won the award for “Favorite New Heavy Metal/Hard Rock Artist”. FireHouse continued to release new material throughout the late 1990s and into the early 2000s. The band has also continued to tour internationally, having participated twice in the annual Rock Never Stops Tour with other bands from the same genre. FireHouse is estimated to have sold over 7 million albums worldwide since their debut.

FireHouse has been rockin’ for decades. Their music has taken them all over the world and has produced Gold, Platinum and Multi-Platinum records in the United States and countries abroad. They are scheduled to hit Wyoming’s Big Show stage at 8:30 p.m.

For the most up to date information and a listing of all the family entertainment visit the website at www.SweetwaterEvents.com.