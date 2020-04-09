SBA Disaster Assistance contact information

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 9, 2020) — On Friday, March 27, President Donald Trump signed into law the CARES Act, which contains $376 billion in relief for American workers and small businesses. Learn more at the Small Business Administration web site.

Advertisement

From the Green River Chamber of Commerce, here is the contact information for questions concerning the SBA Disaster Assistance response to the current Coronavirus event:

Burl Kelton, Public Affairs Specialist

Office of Disaster Assistance, Field Operations Center – WestSweetw

P.O. Box 419004

Sacramento, CA 95841-9004

U.S. Small Business Administration contact phone numbers:

(916) 735-1500 x 4082

(916) 200-6426 cell

[email protected]