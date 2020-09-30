Wyoming Department of Education discusses options for flexibility regarding state accountability

Darrian Mechling

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (September 30, 2020) – The Wyoming State Board of Education discussed options for flexibility regarding state accountability requirements and alternative schedules for the 2020-21 school year in response to COVID-19 at its meeting on September 24. While meeting virtually, the SBE also decided to move the Computer Science Performance Standards forward, and form an advisory committee to assist the SBE with its development of a Profile of a Graduate.

Recommendations regarding state accountability were received from the Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) and its Assessment Technical Advisory Committee (TAC). The TAC recommended Wyoming assess its students to the greatest extent possible, while not giving School Performance Ratings for the 2020-21 school year. The recommendation was based on the uncertainty of the ability to assess 95 percent of students in the spring of 2021, and the impact of missing assessment data from the 2019-20 school year on accountability indicators, including Growth and Equity. The WDE will bring emergency Chapter 3 Rules for the board’s consideration in October which will allow the SBE to grant an exception to the state accountability requirements for the 2020-21 school year.

Additionally, the SBE discussed the potential need for school districts to make adjustments to district school calendars throughout the 2020-21 school year. Wyoming state law requires all alternative schedules to be approved by the SBE. The WDE will present emergency Chapter 21 Rules to the SBE in October which will allow alternative schedules to be presented to the board as necessary this school year.

“The state board is ready to be responsive to the needs of districts as they navigate this unique school year and extends a hearty thank you to all of the educators who are working so hard to ensure that learning continues and students receive the world-class education that they deserve,” said Ryan Fuhrman, SBE Chairman.

The board also approved the promulgation, or formal rulemaking, of Chapter 10 Rules on standards to include the proposed Computer Science Performance Standards and proposed Math Extended Standards. The promulgation process will include a 45-day public comment period facilitated by the WDE. Upon completion of the comment period, the board will vote on approval of the standards prior to sending them to Governor Mark Gordon for the final review.

The SBE also approved the creation of a Profile of a Graduate Advisory Committee and authorized the collection of data regarding each school district’s current graduation requirements and whether they currently have a district-wide profile of a graduate.

The Wyoming School Boards Association presented details and materials for Ignite Wyoming, a public education support campaign designed to create awareness and appreciation for the good work of Wyoming public schools.

The next board meeting is scheduled for October 26-27, 2020. For more information about the SBE, visit the SBE website and follow the SBE on Facebook and Twitter.