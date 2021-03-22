SC Travel and Tourism recognizes Greg Bailey for 9 years of service

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 22, 2021) — The Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism Board recently recognized Greg Bailey for his nine years of service on the board.

Advertisement

Bailey served from 2012-2021 as well as for six years initially in the late 1990s. Bailey has held every executive position on the board throughout his service.

“We greatly appreciate all that Greg Bailey has contributed as a board member and are truly grateful for his dedication to the tourism industry in Sweetwater County. His insight, feedback and overall commitment to the mission of the board will be missed,” said Jenissa Meredith, Executive Director of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism.