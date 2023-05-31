Scales and Tails to present free shows to the community

Photo Courtesy of Sweetwater Library Systems

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Library System is presenting three free performances by Scales and Tails, a Utah-based educational and entertainment company. The performances will be held on June 6 at 11 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at Bunning Park in Rock Springs, and again on June 7 at 11:00 a.m. at Centennial Park in Green River.

Scales and Tails will be bringing a variety of feathery friends to share during their “Birds of the World” show. From a Rainbow Lorikeet to a Trumpeter Hornbill, to a Laughing Kookaburra or Green Wing Macaw, these amazing birds from around the world will show their colors while the audience learns about their homes and habits.

For more information about library programs and services, visit the library system online here.