Scams and Frauds Continue to Target Rock Springs Residents

Rock Springs, WY (April 16, 2019) – According to Rock Springs Police Chief, Dwane Pacheco, Rock Springs residents continue to be targeted for various scams.

Various telephone, mail and e-mail scam attempts continue to be reported. In some cases, people are notified they have won a lottery or a prize of some sort and if they send some money in advance then they can collect their prize. These are normally frauds, and international lotteries are actually illegal.

In some attempted scams people will be notified that a foreign prince needs to move some money out of his country and needs a valid checking account in the United States to deposit the money. In other instances, someone will be sent an unsolicited check and the sender will ask the receiver to take some of the money and return the rest. A very simple confirmation to the check issuer, normally found on the face of the check, will show the check to be a fraud.

The Rock Springs Police urges residents to remain vigilant to deals which just “seem too good to be true.” While there are many legitimate investments and businesses, there are also predators who seek to take your hard-earned savings.

As a reminder, clicking on a link from an unfamiliar sender could result in a computer virus being downloaded on to your computer and trusting the phone number or e-mail address from a supposed credit card company could result in you losing valuable credit information.

The Internet and mass mailings have opened new horizons for millions of Americans. At the same time, predators have seen these advancements as opportunities for crime. Please remember the old adage, “if a deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”