Scavenger Hunt “rocks” Downtown Rock Springs with Kid’s Day fair tickets

Submitted photo by the Rock Spring URA

June 6, 2024 — Wyo4News

Downtown Rock Springs is getting to rock out this year with its “Downtown Rocks Scavenger Hunt.” According to information supplied by the Rock Springs URA, this year’s scavenger hunt will feature nine rock star characters—each a fair animal playing a musical instrument. The figures have been placed throughout Downtown Rock Springs. Each cutout will also feature interesting facts about the minerals and rocks native to the area.

The characters were made by Stephanie Lewis, with the help of her husband Josh, with Transformations Face Paintings.

How to Participate

Residents can download scavenger hunt forms from DowntownRS.com or pick them up at the Rock Springs Library, 400 C Street, or the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office, 603 S Main Street. Once the hunt is completed, forms can be dropped off at the Rock Springs Library for a special reward: free tickets to Wednesday, July 31, Kid’s Day at this year’s Sweetwater County Fair, Wyoming’s Big Show!

“The scavenger hunt is a fantastic way to engage kids and families in exploring our downtown area while also learning something new about our local geology,” said Maria Mortensen, chairwoman of the Rock Springs Main Street/URA. “We are excited to see families out and about, enjoying the hunt and discovering what makes our community unique.”