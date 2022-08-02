SCCDC is pleased to announce its new Executive Director, Lori Lucero

Lori Lucero

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Board of Directors of Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center is pleased to announce their new Executive Director Lori Lucero.

Lori comes to us with twenty-four years of special education experience within the public school and early intervention education settings. She earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Tulsa, graduating magna cum laude. With a background in speech-language pathology, she has also received teaching certifications for deaf/hard of hearing and English.

Lori has served populations of clientele with varying delays and disorders from the ages of birth to 90 but specializes in pediatrics. In addition to the public school setting, she has provided contractual clinical services in the pediatric setting, in a children’s hospital, in-home health, in skilled nursing facilities as well as provided pediatric care through her own private practice.

She has taught graduate and undergraduate level university courses and has prior experience with Medicaid billing, special education compliance, service coordination for related services, and other administrative duties within the public schools. In addition, Lori has been an active member of various community events and fundraisers in both Oklahoma and Wyoming and has written and received numerous educational and professional grants throughout her career. We are excited to welcome her to our team.

Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center

Board of Directors



Brenda Roosa, Chairman

Carrie Fisher, Vice Chairman

Joan McLaren

Ashley Snyder

Tatiana LaFond

Regina Clark