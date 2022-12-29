SCCDC PTO winter clothing drive helps children in need

The adults in this photo (from left to right) are Shuree McWhorter (PTO), Jody Baumgras (Crowheart Energy), Josh Maser (Crowheart Energy), Jessica Anson (PTO), and Ashley Snyder (PTO). Photo taken by Shauntel Setzer frp, the Sweetwater County Child Development Center.

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center PTO recently sponsored a Winter Clothing Drive to collect hats, gloves, coats, and boots to provide to children in need.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

They worked throughout the end of November and the first part of December to gather what they could for donations (both monetary and actual winter clothing). With the help of generous donations from local businesses, they were able to purchase hats and mittens for over 300 children in Sweetwater County. These businesses include Quickenden Chiropractic Clinic, Boars Pit Food Truck, Krone Diesel, Deja Brew, and Crowheart Energy. The PTO began dispersing donations to students in need at the end of December.

“We are still taking requests for winter clothing, which we are somewhat limited on currently. Families may email us at [email protected] and we will try our best to fill those requests. We are also continuing to collect donations of new or gently used winter clothing through January 31, especially clothing for older kids and adults to fill the continuing requests,” the press release mentioned.

Donations may be taken to SCCDC campuses in Rock Springs or Green River, or contact the PTO to arrange pick up.