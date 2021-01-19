Schedule of events for President-Elect Biden’s inauguration

Advertisement

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (January 19, 2021) – President-Elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans have been urged to watch the inauguration from home and not attend the ceremonious event.

Here is a schedule of events that are expected to take place in Mountain Standard Time.

8 a.m.: Our White House: An Inaugural Celebration for Young Americans

Around 10 a.m.: President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-Elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in. Official times have yet to be released. Biden will deliver an inaugural address, Lady Gaga is scheduled to sing the National Anthem and Jennifer Lopez will perform.

Following the Inauguration: Pass in Review, which is a long-standing military tradition that directs a peaceful transfer of power to a new president. This is set to take place on the East front.

Following Pass in Review: Biden and Harris will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arlington National Cemetery. Former Presidents Barrack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will join them for the ceremony.

1:15 p.m.: Virtual Parade Across America, which is a Presidential Escort to the White House. The event will be virtual so that large crowds are not formed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The University of Delaware Drumline and the Howard University Drumline will help escort Biden and Harris to the White House and start the parade with a live performance.

6:30 p.m.: Celebrating America television special, which is a 90-minute program hosted by Tom Hanks following the events of the inauguration. Biden and Harris are scheduled to speak, along with Eva Longoria, Kerry Washington, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Chef Jose Andres, labor leader Dolores Huerta and MLB general manager Kim Ng. Foo Fighters, John Legend, Bruce Springsteen, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons, and Jon Bon Jovi and Lin-Manuel Miranda are scheduled to perform.