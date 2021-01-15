Scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccine will resume Tuesday

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 15, 2021) – There are no more appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine available, according to the Sweetwater County Public Health office.

The office will restart scheduling appointments on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Call 307-922-5390 to schedule an appointment. Phones will not be answered before 8 a.m.

Vaccinations only include people who fall under the 1A and 1B phases.

Those people include:

Phase 1A

Hospital staff – direct inpatient care staff and emergency department (ED) staff, including providers working temporarily at the hospital.

EMS personnel/fire department. Personnel who are EMTs

Long-term care facility (LTCF)/assisted living facility (ALF) healthcare providers (HCPs)

Public health nursing (PHN) staff and other HCPs administering vaccines to critical populations in Phase 1a.

Tribal public health and HCPs – receiving vaccine through Indian Health Services

PHNs and HCPs who regularly conduct COVID sample collection.

Inpatient/residential behavioral health facility HCPs

Urgent care clinics and other medical clinics

Law enforcement – patrol officers and correctional facility officers (city, county, state and federal); coroners and deputy coroners.

Licensed/credentialed medical and dental direct care staff working in other locations who have regular exposure to potentially positive COVID-19 patients or infectious material.

PHN offices and local health departments – nurses and staff.

LTCF and AF residents and other staff not already vaccinated; intermediate care facility staff and residents; residential service settings for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities of 3 or more developmental disability waiver participants (Participants and direct support professionals).

Home health healthcare providers – including aging network in-home providers.

School nurses.

Wyoming Public Health Laboratory and other clinical lab staff conduction COVID-19 testing if not included above; blood bank employees.

Pharmacy staff.

Other healthcare facility staff – ancillary support staff who have regular exposure to potentially positive COVID-19 patents or infectious material, including supporting staff from out of state.

Phase 1B

Fire, police, 911, correctional staff, search and rescue, and other in-person emergency response personnel not included in Phase 1a (including ancillary support for air ambulance and hospitals and Department of Family Services caseworkers)

Funeral service practitioners and in-person employees necessary for funerals.

People who are 70 years of age and older. If necessary, populations may be broken down to vaccinate those who are 80 years of age and older first.

National Guard and Air Guard members likely to be activated for response to the pandemic.

In-person employees within congregate settings such as group homes, halfway houses, homeless shelters, child and youth serving facilities.

Healthcare providers, behavioral health providers, and social workers unable to physically distance and unable to provide services through tele-health. Healthcare facility surveyor/compliance evaluator and ombudsmen.

K-12 education (teachers and support staff).

Child care service providers.

Public transit employees – community transportation buses.

Grocery store employees, commercial meat processing employees, feedlot employees, other food supply chain facility employees, and food manufacturing companies with 25 or more employees.

US Postal Service employees and delivery service companies (such as FedEx and UP) likely to have more than 15 minutes of exposure to members of the public; clinical laboratory specimen courier employees.