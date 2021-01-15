Scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccine will resume Tuesday

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 15, 2021) – There are no more appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine available, according to the Sweetwater County Public Health office.
The office will restart scheduling appointments on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Call 307-922-5390 to schedule an appointment. Phones will not be answered before 8 a.m.
Vaccinations only include people who fall under the 1A and 1B phases.
Those people include:
Phase 1A
- Hospital staff – direct inpatient care staff and emergency department (ED) staff, including providers working temporarily at the hospital.
- EMS personnel/fire department. Personnel who are EMTs
- Long-term care facility (LTCF)/assisted living facility (ALF) healthcare providers (HCPs)
- Public health nursing (PHN) staff and other HCPs administering vaccines to critical populations in Phase 1a.
- Tribal public health and HCPs – receiving vaccine through Indian Health Services
- PHNs and HCPs who regularly conduct COVID sample collection.
- Inpatient/residential behavioral health facility HCPs
- Urgent care clinics and other medical clinics
- Law enforcement – patrol officers and correctional facility officers (city, county, state and federal); coroners and deputy coroners.
- Licensed/credentialed medical and dental direct care staff working in other locations who have regular exposure to potentially positive COVID-19 patients or infectious material.
- PHN offices and local health departments – nurses and staff.
- LTCF and AF residents and other staff not already vaccinated; intermediate care facility staff and residents; residential service settings for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities of 3 or more developmental disability waiver participants (Participants and direct support professionals).
- Home health healthcare providers – including aging network in-home providers.
- School nurses.
- Wyoming Public Health Laboratory and other clinical lab staff conduction COVID-19 testing if not included above; blood bank employees.
- Pharmacy staff.
- Other healthcare facility staff – ancillary support staff who have regular exposure to potentially positive COVID-19 patents or infectious material, including supporting staff from out of state.
Phase 1B
- Fire, police, 911, correctional staff, search and rescue, and other in-person emergency response personnel not included in Phase 1a (including ancillary support for air ambulance and hospitals and Department of Family Services caseworkers)
- Funeral service practitioners and in-person employees necessary for funerals.
- People who are 70 years of age and older. If necessary, populations may be broken down to vaccinate those who are 80 years of age and older first.
- National Guard and Air Guard members likely to be activated for response to the pandemic.
- In-person employees within congregate settings such as group homes, halfway houses, homeless shelters, child and youth serving facilities.
- Healthcare providers, behavioral health providers, and social workers unable to physically distance and unable to provide services through tele-health. Healthcare facility surveyor/compliance evaluator and ombudsmen.
- K-12 education (teachers and support staff).
- Child care service providers.
- Public transit employees – community transportation buses.
- Grocery store employees, commercial meat processing employees, feedlot employees, other food supply chain facility employees, and food manufacturing companies with 25 or more employees.
- US Postal Service employees and delivery service companies (such as FedEx and UP) likely to have more than 15 minutes of exposure to members of the public; clinical laboratory specimen courier employees.