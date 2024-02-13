School Board hears about high school graduation rates and possible Accelerated Block Schedule

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

February 12, 2024 — At the Feb. 12 Sweetwater County School District #1 School Board meeting, board members viewed a presentation presented by each high school representative about Sweetwater County School District #1 Graduation Rates, the Master Schedule for 2024-2025, and Curriculum Updates.

The SWCSD #1 All Student 4-year Graduation rate went up from 72.7% in the 2018 – 2019 school year to 79.3% in the 2022-2023 school year. The presentation was then broken down to individual school’s graduation rates.

The Farson-Eden High School had a 100% graduation rate for all four years in their All Student 4-year Graduation Report and stated that all their students were either college-ready, military-ready, or career-ready upon graduation.

The Rock Springs High School/Satellite School All Student 4-year Graduation Report showed that their graduation rate went up from 72.2% in the 2018 – 2019 school year to 79.03% in the 2022-2023 school year. A breakdown of the Rock Springs High School/Satellite School Graduation Report is shown below.

The Black Butte High School All Student 4-year Graduation Report showed that their graduation rate went up from 63.33% in the 2018 – 2019 school year to 75.8% in the 2022-2023 school year, which had gone down since the previous two years, which showed a graduation rate of 88.24% and 84.6%. The explanation given for this drop was due to the low number of students; just a few students can change the numbers dramatically. A breakdown of the Black Butte High School Graduation Report is shown below.

The high school representatives then began to discuss a possible Accelerated Block Schedule for the 2024 – 2025 school year for the Rock Springs High School & Black Butte High Schools. The differences between an Accelerated Block Schedule and the current Alternating Block Schedule are as follows.

The high school representatives then discussed the proposed reduction of standards, which would allow the teachers to focus more on teaching the subjects rather than teaching the standards. The current number of standards that the teachers must teach is 221 in science and 386 in math, and the new number of standards that the teachers would be teaching under the proposed plan would be 87 in science and 140 in math.