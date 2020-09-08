School Cancellations: Tuesday, September 8, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY (Tuesday, September 8, 2020) – Due to the extreme winter weather conditions across Wyoming and Sweetwater County, it is possible for some school closures. Below is a list of schools that have notified Wyo4News whether or not they will be open today.

As of 8:00 am SCSD #1 has announced that due to school buildings being closed today there will not be any breakfast or lunches available. All food service will begin again tomorrow.

As of 6:50 am Western Wyoming Community College has reported at classes will be conducted online.

“Due to blizzard, poor road conditions and power outages, all Western classes will be conducted virtually today, September 8.

Both the Rock Springs Campus and Green River Center are closed to all activities. Please check directly with Western Outreach Centers for their status. Special consideration will be made for those students with limited access to online learning due to power outages.

Western employees will also work remotely today. If employees have questions or need clarification, please contact your supervisor.”

As of 6:14 am SCSD #2 has reported on Facebook that due to a power outage school will be closed today.

As of 6:03 am, SCSD #1 has notified parents that school will be delivered online today:

“Due to extreme weather conditions across the county and state, Sweetwater #1 has made the decision to cancel in-person school for Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Instruction will be delivered virtually today and all students and staff should remain at home.

Students are expected to login to all of their classes on-line and attendance will be taken as normal. Staff will provide instruction virtually. With the change to Chapter 41 rules, districts have been given the ability to offer virtual education on days when all students are off-site. This means we will NOT have to make-up this day of instruction because we will still be teaching virtually. Please do not send students to bus stops. Keep your child home today using District provided technology.

We are aware of possible power outages occurring throughout the county. Please rest assured that we will work around this issue.

For now, stay safe at home.”

As of 5:29 am, Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center in Rock Springs and Green River will be CLOSED today due to power outages and winter weather.

Please visit this page for any further updates.