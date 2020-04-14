School District #1, 2 board meetings to take place this evening

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 14, 2020) — Sweetwater County School Districts 1 and 2 will hold board meetings this evening, April 14.

DISTRICT #1

Sweetwater County School District #1 board meeting will begin tonight at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Lemich Law Center, 212 C Street. The meeting will be streamed via the IT SCSD#1 YouTube Channel.

Public comments will be accepted here. The deadline for public comments is 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14.

The agenda for the meeting can be found below:

DISTRICT #2

Sweetwater County School District #2 board meeting will begin tonight at 7 p.m. The meeting will be a virtual and is available for public viewing at the SWCSD2 Activities YouTube Channel, as well as the Sweetwater County School District Number 2 Facebook page.

Public comments can be sent to [email protected], and will be accepted until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14.

The agenda for the meeting can be found below: