School District #1 announces school open house schedules

August 8, 2023 — Sweetwater County public schools will open next Wednesday, August 16. Sweetwater County School District #1 will help prepare students by offering open houses at most of their schools next Monday and Tuesday. The two exceptions are Overland Elementary School in Rock Springs and Wamsutters Desert School, which will have open houses this Thursday (see schedule below).
Rock Springs High School Open House Schedule
Seniors – 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday
Juniors – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday
Sophomores – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday
New Students and Freshman – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday
Seniors, Juniors, Sophomores, and Freshman – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday
Rock Springs Satellite Campus Open House Schedule
All Students – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday
Note: All Rock Springs High School and Satellite Campus students will pick up their class schedules at Rock Springs High School.
Freshman Orientation will take place Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Black Butte High School Open House Schedule
All Students – 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Rock Springs Junior House Open House Schedule
7th Grade – 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday. Schedule pickup only – 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday
8th Grade – 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday. Schedule pickup only – 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday
Elementary Schools Open House Schedule
All students/all schools – 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at their school
Overland Elementary – 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, 8/10
Farson-Eden School Open House Schedule
All students – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday
Desert School – Wamsutter Open House and BBQ Schedule
All students – 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 8/10