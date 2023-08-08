School District #1 announces school open house schedules

Wyo4news Photo

August 8, 2023 — Sweetwater County public schools will open next Wednesday, August 16. Sweetwater County School District #1 will help prepare students by offering open houses at most of their schools next Monday and Tuesday. The two exceptions are Overland Elementary School in Rock Springs and Wamsutters Desert School, which will have open houses this Thursday (see schedule below).

Rock Springs High School Open House Schedule

Seniors – 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday

Juniors – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday

Sophomores – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday

New Students and Freshman – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday

Seniors, Juniors, Sophomores, and Freshman – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday

Rock Springs Satellite Campus Open House Schedule

All Students – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday

Note: All Rock Springs High School and Satellite Campus students will pick up their class schedules at Rock Springs High School.

Freshman Orientation will take place Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Black Butte High School Open House Schedule

All Students – 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Rock Springs Junior House Open House Schedule

7th Grade – 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday. Schedule pickup only – 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday

8th Grade – 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday. Schedule pickup only – 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday

Elementary Schools Open House Schedule

All students/all schools – 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at their school

Overland Elementary – 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, 8/10

Farson-Eden School Open House Schedule

All students – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday

Desert School – Wamsutter Open House and BBQ Schedule

All students – 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 8/10