School District No. 1 honors many during board meeting

Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Sweetwater County School District No. 1 recognized the following employees, students, Trustees, and Community Partners during their school board meeting on May 8, 2023.

They recognized Mr. Hudson Gardner, Rock Springs High School student representative, for joining the Board of Trustees and sharing a fresh student perspective.

Brittany Andrews, current Teach of the Year. She recently has an article posted in the Kagan online magazine.

Weston Lamb-Costantino was recognized for being the recipient of the 2023 Whole Brain Teaching Teacher of the Year Award. He is also the co-captain of the Whole Brain Teaching All-Stars Team.

Rock Springs High School has four different students earning welding awards at the Western Wyoming Community College in their annual Best in the West. Congratulations to Joseph Martinez, Noah Hymas, Kai McKeever, and Landen Morrill.

Four different students from Farson-Eden ribboned at State Art. Nathan Brunkhart, Aubrey Summers, Wyatt Merkey, and Randall Redden.

On April 24, students competed in the Vocational Career and Technical Education (CTE) in the State Level Skills USA. Chad Fredricks won a silver medal (2nd place) in the manual mill and lathe event and Tyler Wallendorf, who was awarded the silver medal (2nd place) in the technical drafting event.