School District Superintendents release statements on TikTok Challenge school threat

December 16, 2021 — Both the Sweetwater County District #1 and District #2 Superintendent of Schools released statements today concerning a recent TikTok Challenge concerning threats “for every school in the USA, even elementary,” for Friday, December 17.

Sweetwater County School District #1 statement from Superintendent Kelly McGovern:

Dear Sweetwater #1 Families,



SW#1 has become aware of a troubling post that has been shared widely this week on the social media platform TikTok and repeated in other social media. The post refers to a threat to school safety “for every school in the USA, even elementary,” on Friday, December 17.



The post appears to be part of a national TikTok trend and did not originate in our school district. We have heard reports from other districts that the same post is circulating in their schools. While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously.



Additionally, the District has been in contact with the Rock Springs Police Department regarding the post. While we do not have a regular school day on Friday, December 17, many of our schools are hosting Friday events including extracurricular activities or athletic events. Additionally, we have teams competing at other schools over the weekend. Those districts have also been made aware of this information and will take precautions appropriate for the situation. We may have an increased police presence in our buildings on Friday out of an abundance of caution while the extracurricular activities occur.



This situation serves as a good example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats. Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families, and staff. We ask our families to monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online. Reposting or repeating these types of malicious messages can have serious consequences, including school discipline and legal sanctions.



The District will continue to take all threats and safety concerns seriously. If you hear or see something, report it immediately and say something to school or law enforcement personnel. Students play an essential role in reporting information to authorities. Social media threats may also be submitted through the Safe-2-Tell Hotline (844-996-7233) (844-WYO-SAFE).



We understand that in these situations there are many rumors and social media posts. Accurate information will always be disseminated using the school’s ParentSquare, the District’s ParentSquare, or from the Rock Springs Police Department with verified details.

As always, thank you for your partnership as we work to ensure a safe, secure, and positive learning environment for our students.



Sweetwater County School District #2 statement from Superindentent Craig Barringer:

Dear Families,

Sweetwater School District #2 has become aware of a troubling post that has been shared widely this week on the social media platform TikTok. The post refers to a threat to school safety “for every school in the USA, even elementary,” on Friday, December 17.

The post appears to be part of a national TikTok trend and did not originate in our school district. We have heard reports from other districts that the same post is circulating in their schools. While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously.

Additionally, the district has been in contact with the Green River Police Department regarding the post. We may have an increased police presence in our buildings on Friday as an added precaution.

This situation serves as a good example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats. Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families, and staff. We ask our families to monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online.

If you or your child become aware of any potential threat posted to social media or anywhere else, please notify a school staff member or trusted adult right away.

As always, thank you for your partnership as we work to ensure a safe, secure, and positive learning environment for our students.