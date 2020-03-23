School Districts #1 and #2 free breakfast and lunch meal time/locations

Sweetwater County School District #1 will be offering free meals through Nutrition Services starting today through April 3. The free meals will be served on a Monday through Friday basis for all students and any individual under the age of 19, enrolled in school or not. This opportunity also includes children that are not school age. Breakfast and lunch opportunities will be available at the same time from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.

Locations:

Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery, 800 Thompson Street

SCM Parish Center Parking Lot, 633 Bridger Avenue

Imperial Apartments, Imperial Drive

Kum & Go (right-hand side), 9th Street

Tegler & Associates (across from Grubb’s Drive-In), 1125 Pilot Butte Avenue

Desert View Elementary School Parking Lot, 1900 Desert Boulevard

Gateway Trailer Park (the dirt lot), 222 Gateway Boulevard

Rock Springs High School (garage doors on James Drive), 1375 James Drive

Overland Elementary School Parking Lot, 3400 Foothill Boulevard

Winterhawk and Raindance mailboxes

Volcic Mobile Home Park (by the mailboxes), 166 Foothill Boulevard

Purple Sage Mobile Home Park (by the mailboxes), 45 Purple Sage Road

Superior – Berta and Main, Superior, WY

Point of Rocks (Conoco Station), Point of Rocks,WY

Farson-Eden School parking lot, Highway 28 Farson, WY

Desert School (Wamsutter) parking lot, 235 Bugas, Wamsutter, WY

Sweetwater County School District #2 will continue their free meal service at various times and locations around Green River.

Locations and Times:

Truman 8:00-12:30

Monroe 8:00-10:00

Washington 11:00-12:30

Harrison 10:00-11:00

Jamestown 10:30-11:00