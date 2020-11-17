School districts teaming up to create Mask Up Campaign

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 17, 2020) — Sweetwater School Districts No. 1 and No. 2 are partnering with several Sweetwater County businesses to promote a Mask Up Campaign. This business and community-based effort is designed to step up Southwest Wyoming’s efforts to combat the rapidly escalating COVID rates in our area that are adversely affecting our communities, businesses, and families.

Here’s how it will work for Sweetwater Number One. Thanks to a donation of $500 from Church & Dwight, Rocky Mountain Power, and a possible anonymous donor, the school districts are inviting students from each grade level to submit either a slogan or essay explaining the importance of wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Each school will judge submissions and forward their top picks to the Central Administration Building.

For PreK (Head Start) through grade 6 schools:

Please have students write to the prompt, “I wear my mask because . . . “

Some of the younger students may need to draw a picture to help with the prompt.

For grades 7-12:

Create a possible slogan for your school/community-based campaign of masking up. This could be digital art, hand drawn, video commercial, written slogan, let’s kids be creative.

This is a collaborative effort from local business partners who would like to see schools remain open and want to help. The school districts will be working with our community to select the winning submissions for each grade level.

More information to come on that later this week.