School meals are no longer free to all students

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PARENTSQUARE]

ROCK SPRINGS,WYOMING — FREE MEALS ARE NO LONGER AVAILABLE TO ALL STUDENTS We have enjoyed serving all of our students meals at no-cost to you for the past two years, but guidance from the USDA does not allow us to serve free meals to students in the 2022-2023 school year.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement



Breakfast and lunch will still be available to all students; however, meals will not be free to all students. This means that in order to receive Free/Reduced-price meals, families will need to complete the Free and Reduced-price Meal Application to qualify for free or reduced-price meals.



FREE AND REDUCED MEAL FORMS

**The Free/Reduced Meal Application is required to be completed by families every school year.



The online Free/Reduced Meal application is available on the District website at http://www.sweetwater1.org/free_and_reduced_forms, or by scanning the QR code above.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement



WHO CAN GET FREE OR REDUCED PRICE MEALS? All children in households receiving benefits from SNAP, The Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) or TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families), are eligible for free meals. Foster children that are under the legal responsibility of a foster care agency or court are eligible for free meals. Whether placed by the State child welfare agency or a court, in order for a child to be considered categorically eligible for free meals, the State must retain legal custody of the child. Children participating in their school’s Head Start program are eligible for free meals. Children who meet the definition of homeless, runaway, or migrant are eligible for free meals. Children may receive free or reduced-price meals if their household’s income is within the limits of the Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines. Your children may qualify for free or reduced-price meals if your household income falls at or below the limits on this chart.

Free/Reduced-price Meal Applications are also available at the Nutrition Services office located in the Central Administration Building (3550 Foothill Blvd.) or from the secretary at your student’s school.



SCHOOL MEAL PAYMENTS

Cash or check payments may be made to Nutrition Services staff in each school cafeteria or the Nutrition Services Department located at the Central Administration Building.



Payments using a debit or credit card may be made online at https://www.myschoolbucks.com/ver2/login/postlogin.action or by scanning the QR code above.



Meal prices are as follows:



Elementary Breakfast $1.55

Elementary Lunch $2.85

Secondary Breakfast $2.15

Secondary Lunch. $3.30



Reduced Meals (all grades):

Breakfast $.30

Lunch $.40



Nutrition Services staff will be available to answer questions during the Open House at your student’s school and will also be accepting cash or check payments.



Please contact the school district at (307) 352-3400 with any questions.