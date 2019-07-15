School Record 102 Wyoming Student-Athletes Earn Academic All-Mountain West Honors

Laramie, Wyoming (July 15, 2019) – The Mountain West announced its Spring 2019 Academic All-Mountain West team on Monday, with a record 102 Wyoming student-athletes from winter and spring sports receiving recognition for their academic performance during the 2018-19 academic year. The total marks an improvement over the 93 student-athletes who earned the honor last season, and the previous record of 96 student-athletes who earned the accolade in 2017.
A league record of 1,021 student-athletes from the conference earned Spring 2019 Academic All-MW honors.
Women’s swimming and diving earned the most awards for UW with 30 members on the Academic All-MW team, followed by men’s track & field with 20 and women’s track & field with 16. Women’s basketball earned nine, women’s golf earned eight, both men’s golf and women’s tennis earned seven, while men’s basketball added five.
Wyoming had 46 freshmen, 22 seniors, 21 juniors and 13 sophomores honored by the league for their academic success.
Wyoming’s 102 student-athletes was the fourth-most in the league, behind New Mexico’s 120, Utah State’s 109 and Boise State’s 108 honorees.
To be eligible for the 2018 Spring MW Academic All-Conference honors, student-athletes must have completed at least one academic term at the member institution while maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better, and be a starter or significant contributor on their athletic team.
Spring sports include baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s golf, softball, women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field.
University of Wyoming Student-Athletes To Earn Fall 2018 Academic All-Mountain West Conference Honors:
Men’s Basketball (5)
Jake Hendricks
Tariq Johnson
Austin Mueller
Trevon Taylor
Hunter Thompson
Women’s Basketball (9)
Bailee Cotton
Karla Erjavec
Marta Gomez
Sladjana Rakovic
Taylor Rusk
Clara Tapia
Rachelle Tucker
Tereza Vitulova
Quinn Weidemann
Men’s Golf (7)
Kirby Coe-Kirkham
Jimmy Dales
Jared Edeen
John Murdock
Tyler Severin
Dan Starzinksi
Carl Underwood
Women’s Golf (8)
Cristiana Ciasca
Sarah Hankins
Samantha Hui
Kayle Knadler
Megan Knadler
Michelle Nguyen
Erin Sargent
Caitlyn Skavdahl
Women’s Swimming & Diving (30)
Katelyn Blattner
Samantha Burke
Shannon Chelsvig
Allana Clarke
Catriona Clarke
Margaret Clerkin
Karla Contreras
Kristen Covello
Kira Crane
Erin Eccleston
Talita Te Flan
Astrid Iturbe Franzius
Peyton Grandpre
Molly Green
Maria Harutjunjan
Elisabeth Hohensinner
McKenna Houlihan
Lainee Jones
Hannah Linde
Hannah McLean-Leonard
Tanja Milanovic
Jessica Miller
Andrea Niemann
Rachel Pietsch
Rylie Pilon
Daniela Luna Rocha
Isobel Ryan
Connor Tarver
Marcela Gramcko Wietsstruck
Abigail Zoromski
Women’s Tennis (7)
Ana Fernandez
Mihaela Kaftanova
Ida Krause
Elisa Koonik
Maria Oreshkina
Ana Royo
Tessa Van Der Ploeg
Men’s Track (20)
Bryce Ailshie
Tyler Dahl
Michael Downey
Jacob Harthun
Christopher Henry
Philip Henry
Daniel Hintz
Sam Kirkeide
Blake Hubert
Jace Marx
Eric McArthur
Caige McComb
Pete Mead
Will Persin
Paul Roberts
Roman Smith
Albert Steiner
Jerald Taylor
Kirk Unland
Jackson Wood
Women’s Track & Field (16)
Kaylee Bentley
Mary Carbee
Jerayah Davis
Kacey Doner
Addison Henry
Shayla Howell
Addi Iken
Kaylee Kearse
Kiah Leonard
Zia Macdermid
Emelda Malm-Annan
Katelyn Mitchem
Emily Person
Solana Quistorff
Jacey Reinert
Cosette Stellern