School Record 102 Wyoming Student-Athletes Earn Academic All-Mountain West Honors

Laramie, Wyoming (July 15, 2019) – The Mountain West announced its Spring 2019 Academic All-Mountain West team on Monday, with a record 102 Wyoming student-athletes from winter and spring sports receiving recognition for their academic performance during the 2018-19 academic year. The total marks an improvement over the 93 student-athletes who earned the honor last season, and the previous record of 96 student-athletes who earned the accolade in 2017.

A league record of 1,021 student-athletes from the conference earned Spring 2019 Academic All-MW honors.

Women’s swimming and diving earned the most awards for UW with 30 members on the Academic All-MW team, followed by men’s track & field with 20 and women’s track & field with 16. Women’s basketball earned nine, women’s golf earned eight, both men’s golf and women’s tennis earned seven, while men’s basketball added five.

Wyoming had 46 freshmen, 22 seniors, 21 juniors and 13 sophomores honored by the league for their academic success.

Wyoming’s 102 student-athletes was the fourth-most in the league, behind New Mexico’s 120, Utah State’s 109 and Boise State’s 108 honorees.

To be eligible for the 2018 Spring MW Academic All-Conference honors, student-athletes must have completed at least one academic term at the member institution while maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better, and be a starter or significant contributor on their athletic team.

Spring sports include baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s golf, softball, women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field.

University of Wyoming Student-Athletes To Earn Fall 2018 Academic All-Mountain West Conference Honors:

