School teachers and others do drive-by visits to Farson-Eden students Sunday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 4, 2020) — On Sunday, the Farson-Eden elementary teachers, specials teachers, school bus drivers, principal, and the Eden-Farson Fire and Rescue Squad cruised the valley with drive-by visits to the homes of each of elementary student.

According to Barbara Rezzonico, Principal at Farson-Eden School, the visits, “Let them (the students) know how much we missed seeing them every day! Teachers held signs, waved, and yelled out greetings as horn blasted, lights flashed, and sirens wailed.”

Rezzonico also reported that signs (shown above), sponsored by the PTO, were placed at the homes of each student who waved from the porch and surprised staff with signs of their own.

Rezzonico added, “An amazing day… an amazing community!”