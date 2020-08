Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (August 17, 2020) — The Green River Police Department (GRPD) is reminding motorists that school zones will be in effect the morning of Wednesday, August 19, as children head back to school in Green River.

Be aware of flashing lights in all school zones, with the speed limit 20 miles per hour.

The GRPD is also reminding drivers of students in crosswalks and be sure to look for crosswalk attendants in most zones around the schools.