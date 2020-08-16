Schools open Monday in RS with traffic and bus passing laws in effect

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 16, 2020) — The 2020-21 school year will begin tomorrow, Monday, for students in Sweetwater County School District #1. That means early Monday morning; school zone speed limits will be in effect, and drivers need to be aware of school buses.

Please remember:

Yellow flashing lights on a school bus indicate the bus is preparing to stop. Red flashing lights and the extended “STOP” arm means traffic is required to stop until the lights stop flashing, and the extended “STOP” arm is withdrawn. Never pass a bus from behind or either direction if you are on an undivided road when the bus has engaged its flashing red lights . Passing a school bus whose red lights are flashing carries a fine of $450.00.

. Passing a school bus whose red lights are flashing carries a fine of $450.00. Always stop for crossing guards holding up a stop sign.

Never pass a vehicle that is stopped for pedestrians.

Remember, school zones have different speed limits set for different times of the day.