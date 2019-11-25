Schools to be released early Monday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 25, 2019) — Sweetwater School District #1 will release schools early today, Nov. 25, due to the weather today.

RS High School, RS Junior High School, Black Butte High School, Head Start, and Wamsutter will be releasing at 2:05 p.m.

The K-6 in-town buildings and Farson will be releasing at 2:55 p.m. The district asks that people please be safe out there.

Advertisement

Buses will be running their regular routes. They may be running a little slower, and people are asked to please be patient.

A decision has not been made regarding tomorrow. Information will be communicated via ParentSquare and Social Media.