Scoreboard: Tigers/Wolves Tennis and Pronghorns volleyball results & Friday schedule

September 1, 2023
Thursday Area High School Tennis
Green River 3 – Rawlins 2 (Girls)
Singles #1 – Brianne Strauss won
Singles #2 – Grace Gomez won
Doubles #1 – Steiner/Harris won
Doubles #2 – Peterson/Cochrun lost
Doubles #3 – Davis/Korkow lost
Green River 4 – Rawlins 1 (Boys)
Singles #1 – Chris Wilson lost
Singles #2 – Dyaln Archibald won
Doubles #1 – Halrenson/Nielson won
Doubles #2 – Green River won by default
Doubles #3 – Green River won by default
Kelly Walsh 5 – Rock Springs 0 (Girls)
Singles #1 – Karlie Nandrup lost
Singles #2 – Cumorah Sholer lost
Double #1 – Barker/Turnwall lost
Doubles #2 – Frazier/Killpeck lost
Doubles #3 – Miller/Long lost
Rock Springs 3 – Kelly Walsh 2 (Boys)
Singles #1 – Chander Smith won
Singles #2 – Tanner Tryzbiak lost
Doubles #1 – Baker/Aanerud won
Doubles #2 – Swaford/Jenkins lost
Doubles #3 – Wiberg/Coronci won
Casper Natrona 4 – Rock Springs 1 (Girls)
Singles #1 – Karlie Nandrup lost
Singles #2 – Cumorah Sholer lost
Double #1 – Barker/Turnwall lost
Doubles #2 – Frazier/Killpeck lost
Doubles #3 – Miller/Long won
Rock Springs 5 – Casper Natrona 0 (Boys)
Singles #1 – Chander Smith won
Singles #2 – Tanner Tryzbiak won
Doubles #1 – Baker/Aanerud won
Doubles #2 – Swaford/Jenkins won
Doubles #3 – Wiberg/Coronci won
Thursday Area High School Volleyball
Farson-Eden 3 – Big Piney 0
Friday Area High School Football
Rock Springs at Thunder Basin
Green River at Lander
Wheatland at Mountain View
Bear Lake, Idaho, at Lyman
Farson-Eden at Shoshoni
Friday Area High School Volleyball
Rock Springs, Green River, Lyman, and Mountain View at Evanston Border Wars
Friday Area High School Girl Swimming and Diving
Green River, Rock Springs, and Lyman at Green River Invitational
Friday Area High School Golf
Rock Spring continues to play at Riverton
Green River continues to play at Pinedale