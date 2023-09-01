Scoreboard: Tigers/Wolves Tennis and Pronghorns volleyball results & Friday schedule

0
14

September 1, 2023

Thursday Area High School Tennis

Green River 3 – Rawlins 2 (Girls)
Singles #1 – Brianne Strauss won
Singles #2 – Grace Gomez won
Doubles #1 – Steiner/Harris won
Doubles #2 – Peterson/Cochrun lost
Doubles #3 – Davis/Korkow lost

Green River 4 – Rawlins 1 (Boys)
Singles #1 – Chris Wilson lost
Singles #2 – Dyaln Archibald won
Doubles #1 – Halrenson/Nielson won
Doubles #2 – Green River won by default
Doubles #3 – Green River won by default

Kelly Walsh 5 – Rock Springs 0 (Girls)
Singles #1 – Karlie Nandrup lost
Singles #2 – Cumorah Sholer lost
Double #1 – Barker/Turnwall lost
Doubles #2 – Frazier/Killpeck lost
Doubles #3 – Miller/Long lost

Rock Springs 3 – Kelly Walsh 2 (Boys)
Singles #1 – Chander Smith won
Singles #2 – Tanner Tryzbiak lost
Doubles #1 – Baker/Aanerud won
Doubles #2 – Swaford/Jenkins lost
Doubles #3 – Wiberg/Coronci won

Casper Natrona 4 – Rock Springs 1 (Girls)

Singles #1 – Karlie Nandrup lost
Singles #2 – Cumorah Sholer lost
Double #1 – Barker/Turnwall lost
Doubles #2 – Frazier/Killpeck lost
Doubles #3 – Miller/Long won

Rock Springs 5 – Casper Natrona 0 (Boys)

Singles #1 – Chander Smith won
Singles #2 – Tanner Tryzbiak won
Doubles #1 – Baker/Aanerud won
Doubles #2 – Swaford/Jenkins won
Doubles #3 – Wiberg/Coronci won

Thursday Area High School Volleyball

Farson-Eden 3 – Big Piney 0

Friday Area High School Football

Rock Springs at Thunder Basin
Green River at Lander
Wheatland at Mountain View
Bear Lake, Idaho, at Lyman
Farson-Eden at Shoshoni

Friday Area High School Volleyball

Rock Springs, Green River, Lyman, and Mountain View at Evanston Border Wars

Friday Area High School Girl Swimming and Diving

Green River, Rock Springs, and Lyman at Green River Invitational

Friday Area High School Golf

Rock Spring continues to play at Riverton
Green River continues to play at Pinedale

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR