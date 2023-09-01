Scoreboard: Tigers/Wolves Tennis and Pronghorns volleyball results & Friday schedule

September 1, 2023

Thursday Area High School Tennis

Green River 3 – Rawlins 2 (Girls)

Singles #1 – Brianne Strauss won

Singles #2 – Grace Gomez won

Doubles #1 – Steiner/Harris won

Doubles #2 – Peterson/Cochrun lost

Doubles #3 – Davis/Korkow lost

Green River 4 – Rawlins 1 (Boys)

Singles #1 – Chris Wilson lost

Singles #2 – Dyaln Archibald won

Doubles #1 – Halrenson/Nielson won

Doubles #2 – Green River won by default

Doubles #3 – Green River won by default

Kelly Walsh 5 – Rock Springs 0 (Girls)

Singles #1 – Karlie Nandrup lost

Singles #2 – Cumorah Sholer lost

Double #1 – Barker/Turnwall lost

Doubles #2 – Frazier/Killpeck lost

Doubles #3 – Miller/Long lost

Rock Springs 3 – Kelly Walsh 2 (Boys)

Singles #1 – Chander Smith won

Singles #2 – Tanner Tryzbiak lost

Doubles #1 – Baker/Aanerud won

Doubles #2 – Swaford/Jenkins lost

Doubles #3 – Wiberg/Coronci won

Casper Natrona 4 – Rock Springs 1 (Girls)

Singles #1 – Karlie Nandrup lost

Singles #2 – Cumorah Sholer lost

Double #1 – Barker/Turnwall lost

Doubles #2 – Frazier/Killpeck lost

Doubles #3 – Miller/Long won

Rock Springs 5 – Casper Natrona 0 (Boys)

Singles #1 – Chander Smith won

Singles #2 – Tanner Tryzbiak won

Doubles #1 – Baker/Aanerud won

Doubles #2 – Swaford/Jenkins won

Doubles #3 – Wiberg/Coronci won

Thursday Area High School Volleyball

Farson-Eden 3 – Big Piney 0

Friday Area High School Football

Rock Springs at Thunder Basin

Green River at Lander

Wheatland at Mountain View

Bear Lake, Idaho, at Lyman

Farson-Eden at Shoshoni

Friday Area High School Volleyball

Rock Springs, Green River, Lyman, and Mountain View at Evanston Border Wars

Friday Area High School Girl Swimming and Diving

Green River, Rock Springs, and Lyman at Green River Invitational

Friday Area High School Golf

Rock Spring continues to play at Riverton

Green River continues to play at Pinedale