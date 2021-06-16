Scott-Daytona intersection in Rock Springs closed for construction for 10 days

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 16, 2021) – The city of Rock Springs would like to inform the public that the intersection of Scott Drive and Daytona Drive near the Family Recreation Center will be temporarily closed for some roadway improvements.

Closure will begin on Thursday, June 17, and is expected to take approximately 10 days.

Please adhere to all traffic signs, detours and please allow for more time or plan additional routes to reach your destination.

For any questions, please contact the City Engineering Department at 307-352-1540.