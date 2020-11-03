Scouting-For-Food-Event extended

Wyo4News, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (November 3, 2020) — The Boy Scouts of Green River and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints have teamed up with us to help gather food for the Faith and Blue Food Drive and their annual Scouting-For-Food event. We originally planned on ending the food drive at the end of October but helping people in need never has a deadline.

We will be setting up another drop off day on Nov. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Drop off locations will be in the parking lots of the Golden Hour Senior Center and Smiths in Green River. Food collected will be loaded and dropped off at the food bank on the Nov. 21.

Thank you, to all who have donated already, the drop offs in Green River on Nov. 5, and Nov. 9 in Rock Springs, are still scheduled.