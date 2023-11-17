Scouting For Food events will take place on Saturday November 18th in Rock Springs and Green River

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

November 17, 2023 — The Scouts in Rock Springs and Green River are holding their Scouting For Food events this Saturday, Nov. 18, in Rock Springs and Green River

In Rock Springs, the Boy Scouts of America Troop 8 and the Rock Springs Cub Scouts will go door to door to collect non-perishable food or personal hygiene products from residents who received bags at their doors last weekend. If you did not receive a bag at your door, you can still donate non-perishable food or personal hygiene products at the Food Bank of Sweetwater County, located at 90 Center Street in Rock Springs, on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

In Green River, the Boy Scouts of America Troop 312 and the Green River Cub Scouts will also take donations at the Green River Smith’s Food & Drug from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. and at the Golden Hour Senior Center from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

In Rock Springs, donations can always be made at the Rock Springs Food Bank, located at 90 Center Street, on regular distribution days, which are on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of each month from 10:00 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. from 4:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Donations can also be made during their regular business hours, which are on Mondays and Fridays from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., just ring the buzzer one time in between the back door and the garage door. (Note: In November, the distribution days will be Thursday, Nov. 12, and Tuesday, Nov. 24th, due to the Thanksgiving holiday. In December, distribution days will be Thursday, Dec. 10, and Tuesday. December 22 due to the Christmas holiday). For food distribution, they ask that people please be in the building 30 minutes before closing. The Rock Springs Food Bank can accept donations of fresh and frozen items at the Rock Springs location.

In Green River, donations can always be made on regular distribution days, which are the 1st and 3rd Thursdays of each month from 10:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at Green River Food Bank, located at 550 Uinta Drive. For food distribution, they ask that people please be in the building 30 minutes before closing. The Green River Food Bank can accept donations of fresh and frozen items at the Green River location.

Non-perishable donations are also being accepted at the libraries in Green River and Rock Springs during regular library hours. Also, monetary donations are always welcome, and there are tax benefits to donating. Be sure to check with your tax consultant for more information. To make a monetary donation, you can stop by and drop it off during business hours at either location. You may also mail a check to our office located in Rock Springs and specify in the memo or a note which town you would like your donation to be applied to. Or you can donate online at http://www.foodbankswcty.org/donations-and-business-hours.html, through the donate button, via PayPal.