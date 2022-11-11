Scouting for food Food Drive

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — On Saturday, November 19, 2022, the Boy Scouts of America are hosting a food drive to collect food for Sweetwater County Food Banks in the Rock Springs, Green River area.

In Green River, food can be dropped off at the Food Bank, adjacent to the Golden Hour Senior Center (550 Uinta Drive) or in the Smiths Parking Lot (905 Bridger Drive). Both locations will be available from 8:00 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In Rock Springs, bags of food will be distributed to homes the week before. Those bags or others can be left on your doorstep to be collected starting at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 19. Food can also be dropped off at the Rock Springs Food Bank location (90 Center Street) from 9:00 a.m. to noon on that day.

For more information, please call the Boys Scouts of America at 307-707-5365.