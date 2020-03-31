SCSD #1, 2 to allow teachers entrance to schools for online teaching materials

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 31, 2020) — According to Kelly McGovern, Sweetwater County School District #1 Superintendent, teachers will have the opportunity this week to re-enter their classroom to collect additional items needed to assist online teaching.

The following statement was released to Wyo4News regarding the situation:

“Please inform staff that Thursday, April 2, 2020, will be an opportunity for instructional staff to enter the building and gather any items they may need to continue with online instruction. This should be a staggered start time and comply with the CDC guidelines of distancing and no more than 10 people together. At this time, schools are closed through April 17. Staff should plan for online learning to continue until the end of the school year. Although we do not have official notification of this, it would be wise for staff to gather what they need to teach. In the event school closures extend for the remainder of the school year, we will schedule additional time to gather non-instructional items from classrooms.”

Sweetwater County School District #2 has taken similar steps, allowing teachers to re-enter their classrooms to gather items needed to continue with online instructions.

Teachers are being asked to work from home as much as possible.