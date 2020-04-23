SCSD #1 accepting public feedback for possible alternative schedule

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 23, 2020) — Sweetwater County School District #1 is still looking for public feedback on a possible alternative schedule for schools in the district. The Alternative Schedule Task Force has presented three options for district schools in a PowerPoint Presentation. Residents have until 3 p.m. today, Thursday April 23, to give feedback on the options. The public is able to give their feedback by following this link. See the three schedule options below.

Option 1

District students attend school four days a week. In addition to the student school days, District staff would attend one designated student day off and two ½ days on the designated student days off for collaboration, professional development, and/or planning each month.

Option 2

District students attend school four days a week. In addition to the student school days, District staff would attend every other designated student day off for collaboration, professional development, and/or planning each month.

Option 3

District students attend school five days a week, however on one (1) designated day, elementary students would dismiss from school two hours early and secondary students would arrive to school two hours later than their start time. District staff would have this late start/early release time for collaboration, professional development, and/or planning each week.

On Monday, April 20, 2020, Sweetwater County School District #1 assembled an Alternative Schedule Task Force per a Board of Trustees directive to explore solutions to challenges facing the district. There were four man goals set for the task force, and they were as follows:

Increase student achievement Provide professional development and limit teacher time out of the classroom Provide uninterrupted collaboration time Recruit and retain staff

A presentation was given on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 to share the work accomplished by the Task Force, the why behind the work, and schedules the Task Force moved forward to gather input. SCSD #1 informed residents a link would be provided to help give public feedback.

The link can be accessed here. In the link there is the ability to access a community feedback form, the Alternative Schedule Task Force PowerPoint Presentation, and a SCSD #1 staff feedback form.