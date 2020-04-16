SCSD #1 addresses questions on graduation, prom and other school events

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 16, 2020) — The following message was sent to Wyo4News via email from the Sweetwater County School District #1:

We know that graduation, prom, and other important events for the High School are at the top of everybody’s minds. We want you to know that we have not forgotten, nor are we hiding anything or any decisions that have been made.

No decision has been made, we are waiting for guidance from the state on closures. The state is still waiting to see if the closure is permanent or if it will be modified.

We know the importance of all of these events, and if we can offer them we feel that is what needs to be done, however we understand that there is a chance further closures could be mandated or modified closures. We understand the need to have back-up plans or decisions for these events just in case and furthermore so that we can communicate those back up plans and you can adjust and plan accordingly. We are working on this information and will communicate as soon as we have the information.

Again, no decision has been made. Please reach out and ask if you have any questions as we will continue to be upfront with our communication and decisions. This will also help eliminate rumors and undo stressors and emotions on families and seniors during this extremely stressful time. We want to make sure that our seniors are properly recognized if a back-up plan becomes the option. We will be in communication soon.

Currently all schools in the state are closed until the end of April by order of Governor Mark Gordon.