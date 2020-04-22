SCSD #1 Alternative Schedule Task Force provides link for public feedback

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 22, 2020) — On Monday, April 20, 2020 Sweetwater County School District #1 assembled an Alternative Schedule Task Force per a Board of Trustees directive to explore solutions to challenges facing the district. There were four man goals set for the task force, and they were as follows:

Increase student achievement Provide professional development and limit teacher time out of the classroom Provide uninterrupted collaboration time Recruit and retain staff

A presentation was given on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 to share the work accomplished by the Task Force, the why behind the work, and schedules the Task Force moved forward to gather input. SCSD #1 informed residents a link would be provided to help give public feedback.

The link can be accessed here. In the link there is the ability to access a community feedback form, the Alternative Schedule Task Force PowerPoint Presentation, and a SCSD #1 staff feedback form.